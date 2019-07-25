Breaking News
Take Obasanjo’s letter seriously, CLO tells FG

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—The Federal Government has been called upon to take the views of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as contained in his recent letter, seriously, in view of the current insecurity and poverty situation of the country.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari

Chairman of Civil Liberties Organisation CLO, Anambra State chapter, Vincent Ezekwueme, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha yesterday, said in line with Obasanjo’s advice, as contained in his letter, government should engage stakeholders in discussions, dialogue, negotiations, reconciliations and reparations as  according to him, no sacrifice is too much for the enthronement of peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country.

Ezekwueme, who described Obasanjo as a patriot, statesman, de-tribalised Nigerian and conscience of the nation, contended that his views should be given the holistic, nationalist and patriotic approach it deserves in national affairs.

According to him, “Obasanjo’s advice is in tandem with my earlier postulations that empowerment, job and wealth creations, employments, poverty eradication, education, inclusiveness and social justice are the most invaluable and inevitable weapons to fight and eradicate criminalities.”

