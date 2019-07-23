Taiga, Omene in renewed hostilities over Urhobo leadership

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE rivalry between President-General of Urhobo socio-cultural group, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Moses Taiga and factional leader, Chief Joe Omene, deepened, following the inauguration of the UPU Women/Youth wing by Chief Omene.

Chief Omene, who still styles himself as President-General of UPU, emerged for a second term in a congress conducted in December 2016, while Chief Taiga, backed by Urhobo monarchs, emerged in another congress held at the UPU Cultural Centre, Uviamughe, Ughelli North, in January 2017.

However, claiming to be following the constitutional requirements of the UPU, Omene had inaugurated Lady Efedede Onajite and Lady Omemine Akpude as President and Vice President, respectively, of the UPU women youth wing in an event held at Mosogar.

However, Olorogun Taiga described the act as an “illegality taken too far,” accusing Omene of being an “interloper who has no moral and constitutional power to function as President-General of UPU.”

Taiga, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Abel Oshevire, explained that UPU’s constitution, on which every elected executive member of the body derived its power, has no room or any structure as “UPU women youth wing,” and described the body as illegal.

”We wish to further state unequivocally for the umpteenth time that Chief Joe Omene, who purportedly carried out the inauguration of the non-existent body in his residence in Mosogar is an impostor, whose tenure as President-General of UPU expired December 6, 2016, and has since ceased being a member of the UPU Executive.”

Responding to the outburst, Omene said: “There is no nation or society where the female (Emete) group is excluded in the scheme of things and the statement credited to Chief Taiga does not reflect a true son of Urhobo nation.

“Only those from the riverine area may not know the importance of each of the components that make up the union. That I hold UPU meetings in my residence is because no blood of any Urhobo son is worth sacrificing for a total stranger, who cares not for what happens to Urhobo sons and daughters.

“Hence, when the people of Ovwian-Aladja were being attacked, I had no option but to come out because it is my duty to protect my territory without fear or favour.”

Vanguard