A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Swimming: Caeleb Dressel retains 100m freestyle world title
American Caeleb Dressel retained his world men’s 100 metres freestyle crown Thursday, collecting his third gold medal of the week.
The 22-year-old, who swept to seven world titles two years ago, clocked a blistering 46.96 seconds in Gwangju to win swimming’s blue riband event, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers taking silver.
Details later…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.