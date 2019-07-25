Breaking News
Swimming: Caeleb Dressel retains 100m freestyle world title

On 12:43 pm

American Caeleb Dressel retained his world men’s 100 metres freestyle crown Thursday, collecting his third gold medal of the week.

USA’s Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning the final of the men’s 100m freestyle event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 25, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

The 22-year-old, who swept to seven world titles two years ago, clocked a blistering 46.96 seconds in Gwangju to win swimming’s blue riband event, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers taking silver.

