S’West govs won’t compromise in tackling insecurity — Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—CHAIRMAN of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, weekend, described the various security challenges threatening the peace and the socio-economic development of the South-West as a strange occurrence.

While expressing concern over the various security challenges, the Ondo State governor said: “There is the need by the region to review their liberal policy of openness.”

He, however, vowed that all the South-West governors will collectively rise to protect their people.

Akeredolu said: “The South-West states had been peaceful and accommodating to people from other parts of the country since time immemorial until the recent strange occurrences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, killing and drug abuse, among others.

“As leaders of our people, we cannot afford to be emotive in taking decisions for their benefit.

“Any step taken must reflect the collective will to protect them. No sacrifice is too much to preserve this heritage of peace and prosperity.

“We should be particularly worried by the current spate of an insidious phenomenon, hitherto unknown and uncommon in our immediate clime, creeping into our erstwhile peaceful and prosperous ambience.

“Our collective goal should be the security of our space and safety of our people in all ramifications. On this, there should be no compromise.

“We must, consequently, be proactive in tackling the current security issues.

“The adoption of a scientific approach towards the resolution of the current crisis will bear far-reaching effects.

“Our people stand to benefit from our resolve to ensure that they remain at the centre of all permutations and considerations.

“Partisan colouration should not delimit the extent of collaboration aimed at maximum service for our people.”