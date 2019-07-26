Sustainable marine resources tool for economic growth — Gbajabiamila, Peterside

By Godwin Oritse, Godfrey Bivbere & Gideon Nnaemezie

SPEAKER House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administrations and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, yesterday, said that Nigeria can achieve accelerated economic growth and development with regulated exploitation of her marine biodiversity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the African Day of Seas and Ocean, Gbajabiamila said that efficient management of the nation’s marine resources will no doubt provide a veritable tool for the government’s Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

He commended NIMASA’s effort in creating a platform for government and maritime industry stakeholders to interface, deliberate and develop proactive approaches towards ensuring the sustainable use of the seas and ocean’s for the country’s economic growth. He also pledged the support of the National Assembly for the move towards economic recovery.

Gbajabiamila stated: “We will support the sustainable governance of Nigeria’s seas and ocean’s and the efforts of the Executive arm of government that would see to the effective domestication of relevant international convention of the International Maritime Organization on Marine environment management through legislative enactments

“The National Assembly is committed towards our national quest for sustainable use, conservation, exploitation and exploration of our seas and ocean’s to maximize our vast economic potentials. The National Assembly would work with the Executive arm in putting in place the necessary legal framework for the Blue Economy v to engender and protect the Nigerian marine environment and develop the ocean economy.”

Similarly, Peterside said that with increased growth in population and urbanization, Nigeria must sustain the increasing population through wealth creation from the diverse organism and ecosystem that abound in the nation’s oceans and seas.

He explained that the Marine environment remains a critical focus area for the agency adding that its efforts in this regard have been recognised by the International Maritime Organization.