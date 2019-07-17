Surulere LG embarks on rehabilitation of roads

Mr Tajudeen Ajide, Surulere Local Government Chairman, on Wednesday called on residents to adjust to road diversions as the council embarks on rehabilitation of about 30 roads in the axis.

Ajide made the plea while inspecting ongoing rehabilitation of boundary link road around Masha Kilo and Onitolo roads which are the 27th and 28th roads being rehabilitated by the council.

Reports have it that the council plans to rehabilitate about 30 roads in the area before the end of the year.

Due to the rehabilitation, vehicular movement along the axis was partially restricted, with diversions to other routes.

The chairman visited the sites to also motivate the workers and ensured progress of the project.

He commended the contractors for working within the time frame and hoped the pace is maintained to meet up with the time proposed for execution of the project.

Ajide reiterated his stance on giving back to his people the dividend of democracy.

Vanguard