By Shina Abubakar

The All Progressive Congress in Osun State has described the verdict of the Supreme Court as a victory for the people of the state that cherished good governance.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s Spokesperson, Barrister June Oyatomi.

The party said “The Progressive God that Osun people serve heard their prayers and granted their request.

“God has used the highest legal authority of the land to proclaim the truth that Oyetola lawfully won and that is historic.

Our fears for the calamity that might have befallen Osun State if the PDP had been declared winner, have now been assuaged”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, our correspondent reports that Ede, the home town of the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke wore gloomy look as major streets were deserted and shop owners stay back at home.

Similarly, Ile-Ife is also quite as civil servants did not turn up at work early hours until after the verdict have been pronounced.

However, OYES cadets have been celebrating the verdict around the state capital, while shop owners remain in their shops.