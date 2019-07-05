Supreme Court verdict not end of road for Adeleke, PDP in Osun – Atiku

By Anthony Ogbonna

The former vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Thursday’s Supreme Court’s ruling affirming the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun state, thereby dashing the hopes of Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Atiku, shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming Oyetola’s victory, said the ruling is not the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun state.

According to Atiku who is also challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory as the elected president of Nigeria in the recently concluded general election said despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on Osun election, that “the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked.”

The Justice Rhodes Vivour-led Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun state after the Tribunal had in March, declared Adeleke the winner of the election.

At the ruling today, five of the seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Oyetola whose election was, therefore, upheld.

But Atiku said, although the ruling was not in favour of Adeleke, that the hope of progress and development which the people of Osun state had expected from a victory by Adeleke is not dead but only delayed.

According to him:

“I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days. The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over.

“However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked.

“Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

“The great people of Osun had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

“I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

“Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be.”