Support House of Assembly’s investigation of ASEPA, group tells Abians

An Abia Group, Coalition for Lush Environment and Nature – Abia (CLEAN ABIA), has berated the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), the agency responsible for the evacuation and management of wastes in Abia State, for what it described as “the agency’s continued gross incompetence, ineptitude and dereliction of duty which has led to the ever growing heaps of refuse in almost every corner of Aba and Umuahia” and called on Abians to support the Abia State House of Assembly’s investigation of the agency.

The Group, in its statement signed by Comrade Michael Amanze, described the refuse situation in the state as “an eyesore and a disgrace, despite the Governor’s genuine efforts and commitment to getting the State cleaned up.”

The group said, “We are a people known for cleanliness. The refuse situation in the State is no longer acceptable to us.

It said it would not buy into “such excuses like inadequate funding despite monthly subventions from government running into millions of naira.”

The group called on the state Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to terminate the appointment of any head of any state’s parastatals found wanting as it is in line with his electoral promises to Abians.

CLEAN ABIA also lamented the notion that Abia is now a butt of jokes in the social media following the worrisome waste management situation in the State, saying “it is robbing us of our dignity as a people”.

It would be recalled that the Abia State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Rt Hon Chinedum Orji MNSE, in the course of the week, constituted a committee to investigate ASEPA with a view to unraveling why it is performing so poorly.

