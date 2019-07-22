Every major market transformation has a strong base in the effectiveness with which goods and services are exchanged. This could be either from business to customer, business to business, business to business to consumer, etc. Today, more businesses can now penetrate areas with limited business reach, including rural areas through an effective supply chain system.

Therefore, the need for the effective flow of goods and services between businesses and individuals, with almost strict adherence to defined timelines, requires an effective system that manages the entire process seamlessly. Consequentially, with that comes the need for talent development with key competencies in operations, procurement, and management. Also, this opens up a wide range of opportunities for graduates with a degree in Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

Supply Chain Management involves the management of procurement, purchasing, production, and logistic functions. Furthermore, it incorporates the total set of activities ranging from the translation of customer requirements, selection of suppliers, acquisition of raw materials to the conversion of finished products and services that are delivered to customers.

Furthermore, factors impacting the total Cost of Ownership are heavily emphasised in the supply network discipline. These factors include quality, efficiencies, delays, stock-outs, obsolescence, distribution cost, etc.

What is the entire scope of logistics management?

Consequentially, logistics management activities typically include inbound and outbound transportation management. In addition, it also includes fleet management, warehousing, materials handling, order fulfilment, logistics network design, inventory management, supply/demand planning, and management of third-party logistics service providers.

To varying degrees, the logistics function also includes sourcing and procurement, production planning, packaging, assembling, and customer service.

In particular, logistics management is an integral function that coordinates and optimises all logistics activities with other functions. In addition, this includes marketing, sales, manufacturing, finance, and information technology.

Also, a degree in Supply Chain Management and Logistics builds enormous capacity in these twin competencies. It will help to create employment opportunity for holders across multiple industries involved in the exchange of goods and services. Supply Chain Management graduates can work on a variety of jobs which includes e-commerce, warehousing, inventory or purchasing.

Supply chain managers facilitate the sourcing, production, and logistics of products and services. This is to gain a competitive advantage and ensure the efficient flow of goods, services, money, and information.

An increasingly important component to a range of businesses

Today, Supply Chain Management and Logistics play an integral part in any business success. Efficiently running supply chains allow businesses to quickly deliver products to the end-user who want better products, faster services, at lower prices.

Furthermore, modern businesses rely heavily on Supply Chain Managers to help facilitate their processes and improve customer satisfaction. Also, this eventually increases their bottom line of the business. Businesses involved in the exchange of goods and services can no longer function effectively without having the need for a supply chain manager.

Most especially, supply chain experts work in various distribution channels in supply chain management. This could be in customer service management, product inventory, operations research analysis, logistics, etc. Nonetheless, they apply logistics models and techniques in solving distribution problems in the supply chain.

Supply Chain Management and Logistics graduates are employed as quality control systems managers, supply chain managers, logistics engineers, logistics analysts, and more. Eventually, they will apply project and relationship management skills to foster strong connections with suppliers. Consequentially, this will provide sustainable and reliable transportation of goods and services.

Your path to becoming an industry expert

Certainly, formal education in Supply Chain Management will prepare you to monitor and regulate the flow of goods and services. Of course, this includes from ideation to development and distribution. Students studying the course will be required to take core business classes in economics, accounting, managerial decisions, and business communications. After which the programme will be narrowed to focus on supply chain management.

Students seeking a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Management and Logistics can consider in a number of local and international universities. However, it is also important to note that the quality of the programme is a critical factor in determining success in the career. One highly recommended international university offering a degree course on Supply Chain Management and Logistics is Unicaf University.

Unicaf University is a pan-African independent and internationally recognised university. Unicaf University combines the best elements of international education, offering high quality and internationally recognised degrees.

The institution’s top-quality supply chain management and logistics BSc programme integrates topics from manufacturing, to operations, purchasing, transportation, and physical distribution into a unified programme.

Furthermore, the program offers it’s students expertise in all aspects of in this field of study. In addition, it also enables them to specialise in a number of methods and techniques regarding the theoretical and technical aspect. Also, students are able to study in depth, all significant areas in supply chain management and develop the required understanding in order to be successful in the field.

Upon graduation, you will understand the advantages and disadvantages of international and domestic in-sourcing options, including distribution options. Also, you will be able to apply knowledge of practical aspects of supply network strategy and the underlying cost trade-offs. You will be able to assess the impact of current logistics trends on the network operations and design.

What are your career prospects with a degree in this area?

Above all, whether you are seeking to further your career in this field or interested in gaining insight into global trends in the industry, a BSc in Supply Chain Management and Logistics will help advance your knowledge on the subject. In addition, it will also prepare you for a promising career as a Supply Chain Management and Logistics Specialist.

Importantly, you will receive valuable insights into international business trends. This covers that trends that shape global supply chains and how they may affect your company. This will invariably help with the expansion of your business to manage international supply chain management needs.

Furthermore, you will gain first-hand experience on how internal and external pressures are influencing supply strategies. This also extends to the international terrain of supply chain management. Furthermore, the course will equip you with a rich understanding of the dynamics in logistics networks.

Unicaf University, which is a member of United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), and also a member of Southern African Regional Universities Association (SARUA), offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes of top quality through fully online or on-campus study system.

Students who have applied for the programme will have the option to study purely online, or blended with on-campus study. Upon completion of their study, their certificate does not state ”online”. It is the same as that of a student who has studied in any of the Unicaf University campuses.

Application for the Unicaf University BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics

Candidates with an interest in Unicaf University’s BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics can apply by visiting the application page here. Candidates should fill out the application form to express interest for the programme. A Student Adviser from Unicaf University will respond to applicants within 48 hours of application.

