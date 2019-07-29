Summer holiday: StarTimes opens all kids channels free to customers

Pay TV company, StarTimes has announced a one- week free viewing for all its kids channels from August 1 to 7.

This, the company said is in a bid to entertain, educate, and provide informative content no subscription needed to children who are on holiday.

According to the Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun, “The kids can now watch the popular paw patrol on Nickelodeon among other great educative content. We are staying true to one of our core values which is to provide and entertain viewers with timely, uncommon and innovative content.

The holiday season for children is upon us and we have a whole lot of fantastic content lined up to ensure they enjoy their summer break with family.”

He added that “Children are a part of our business and now they can enjoy unlimited fun during the holiday on channels like ST Kids, Jim Jam, Nickelodeon, Baby TV and more irrespective of the bouquet parents are subscribed to.”

Last week, the company announced that 100 subscribers will win the sum of N50,000 each and other back to school items including school bags and water bottles when they pay for 2 months subscription within the month of August.

Vanguard