Strange: DPR shut filling stations for dispensing free fuel

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Friday shut some fuel stations in Port Harcourt, Rivers state for dispensing free fuel to consumers.

The industry regulator however shut down several others among 33 of 150 visited filling stations for various sharp practices during routine inspection in the Rivers capital.

In sealing the over-dispensing filling stations, DPR’s Port Harcourt Zone Operations Controller, Bassey Nkanga, said, “We found out that of every 10 litres dispensed, two litres were being mistakenly given to customer free.

“So, we simply stopped them from dispensing products pending when such pumps are recalibrated. We took this measure because we want the marketers to remain in business”

For those caught in alleged sharp practices, Nkanga said 33 filling stations were presently under sanction attracting various fines.

“The filling stations were sealed for selling adulterated products to the public. Other were operating without valid license as well as selling products between N148 to N152 per litre above government approved pump price”, he said.

The affected stations include major marketing Conoil Petroleum, Eterna, Forte Oil, Mobile, Oando, among others.

Vanguard