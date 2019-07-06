By Ayo Onikoyi

DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ice Prince and a host of others joined Afro-fusion artiste Burna Boy at Club Quilox to celebrate his BET win. Burna Boy was recently announced the winner of the Best International Act award at the just concluded 2019 BET Awards.

Stefflon Don also graced the event looking rather radiant as she danced, proudly supporting her man. This visit marks the first time the UK rapper is visiting Nigeria. Stefflon Don and her boyfriend, Burna, met earlier this year when she missed her flight while on a trip to Ghana and decided to attend a show where Burna Boy performed. The lovebirds have been together since and even attended the BET Award show together.

Whilst speaking at the celebration, Burna Boy said,

“Thank you, everyone, for supporting me and standing by me all these years. As Africans, we need to stick together and have a unified voice. This BET award is for Nigeria and Africa.”

The celebration put together by the BET Nigeria Team also had in attendance Sammy Walsh, Ernest Rabbi Audu, Larry Gaga, Sensei Uche and Nenny B who also joined in celebrating the African giant.

The 19th annual BET Awards show held on 23rd June 2019 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrates the achievements in entertainment and honours music, sports, television and films.