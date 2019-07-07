Steel development, oil and gas: How MTI is bridging manpower

By Seun Oyewole

The failure to bridge the manpower gap in the industrial sector is one of the reasons for the classification of Nigeria as an underdeveloped nation in the face of abundant human and natural resources. With this in mind, successive governments made efforts to improve local capacity for the industrial sector with the establishment of tertiary and vocational institutes. One of such institutes, Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI) Onitsha, was designed to develop local manpower for the steel, oil and gas, as well as allied industries.

But for the rot in the Nigerian steel sector, MTI, located on the ever busy Onitsha-Owerri Expressway should be one of the most sought-after institutes for the training of low and middle-level manpower in specialized areas of engineering in the entire West African region, if not beyond.

MTI was established in 1979 as result of a bilateral agreement between the Nigerian and German governments with a mission “to create a pool of indigenous technical workforce that can erect, commission, operate and maintain the steel and allied industries all on their own, and drastically cut down on Nigeria’s dependence on foreign technical training”, following a feasibility study carried out by the German Agency for Technical Cooperation (GTZ) on the steel and allied industries in Nigeria.

The report of the feasibility study, among other things, pointed out that the output of vocational education centres could not meet the demands of the steel industry for skilled maintenance personnel especially in the areas of mechanical, electrical maintenance and welding practice. Also, it was reported that vocational education in Nigeria was heavily skewed towards theories and lacked enough practical, thus the need for an institution where Nigerians would be trained for three-year programmes based on 80 per cent practical and 20 per cent theory in specialized skill areas of engineering.

However, the bilateral agreement with the German government broke down in June 1995 but the institute has continued to train young Nigerians some of whom have been able to set-up their own businesses over the years, while others are gainfully employed by multinationals and technologically-based companies in Nigeria

Between 1995 and 2015, the institute suffered neglect in terms of funding and infrastructural development which saw a reduction in the number of new students as it struggled to remain afloat. Probably, the institute would have been forced to shut down if not for President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention. The appointment of Mr Olabode Fakuade as the Chief Executive Officer of the institute also brought about a new lease of life to MTI.

In the last four years of the MTI administration, the institute has witnessed a facelift in terms of infrastructural development with the renovation of students hostels which had nearly been washed away by erosion, reconstruction of roads, purchase of new equipment, the repair of those broken down for years, and the construction of a 600 metre long concrete drain which has put an end to the flood and erosion problem that destroyed facilities for several years.

The Fakuade management has also provided solar-powered street lights to illuminate the campus at night. In addition, the management has installed solar energy plants for the ICT laboratory, workshops and the administrative building as an alternative power source which will further reduce the huge amount of money spent daily on diesel to run the institute.

All these wouldn’t have been possible if the Buhari administration has not increased the budget allocation for the institute. No doubt, this is one of the pointers to the President’s commitment to reviving the steel industry and empowering Nigerians for technological advancement. However, for a country that is in dire need of technologically skilled manpower to run her industries, a lot still needs to be done in bringing MTI to where it ought to be. This will not only benefit the mines and steel industry, but it will also boost the fortunes of the oil and maritime sectors which in turn will have a huge impact on the nation’s economy.

Unfortunately, at the time of its establishment, there was a lot of prospects from the steel rolling mills, thus MTI was created to provide the needed manpower to run these government-owned steel mills as an agency under the then Federal Ministry of Mines, Power and Steel without a proper law establishing it as an institute to award national diplomas as against the MTI Diploma which is limited to the ministry.

Having said that, analysts believe Buhari should in his second term see to the upgrading of MTI, such that the institute will have the backing of requisite laws to enable it to function fully and also afford it the opportunity of partnering with other related institutions locally and internationally.

Though the Fakuade-led management has started the process for NBTE accreditation, which can be seen as a commitment to a promise the CEO made during the 25th matriculation ceremony of the institute where 258 students were matriculated, efforts should be geared towards facilitating the process. Fakuade promised to nurture the students of the institute to fill the existing gap in the technical skill of the nation. It is further hoped that the incoming Minister for Mines and Steel Development will help to expedite action in this regard.