Speak with one voice on Igbo presidency, South East youths tell Ndigbo

On 7:53 amIn Newsby

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

TOWARDS actualising a President of Igbo extraction in 2023, a group, Coalition of South-East Youths, COSEYL, has tasked Ndigbo to speak with one voice and build ‘bridges of friendship’ across the federation.

Igbo-chiefs
The group urged Igbo organisations, politicians, traditional rulers and well-meaning Igbo sons to unite and spread the gospel of Igbo presidency to other geo-political zones.

President of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, said it would serve the interest of Ndigbo to speak and act in one accord and urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other socio-cultural Igbo groups to assess potential presidential aspirants from the zone and ‘sell’ them to the country.

Calling on political parties in the country to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East in the interest of fairness and justice, COSEYL warned that any attempt to further deny Ndigbo a chance at the presidency would not augur well for the Nigerian federation.

He said: “There are many good presidential materials in the South-East, who mean well for Nigeria. Ndigbo had produced men of timber and calibre. What shall it profit a tribe that has produced great men like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. M. I. Okpara, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Dr. Alex Ekwueme among others, to continue to shy away from the presidency? In 2023, we must step forward to occupy the presidency?”

