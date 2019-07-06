South Africa eliminate hosts Egypt to book date with Nigeria

Hosts Egypt crash out of 2019 AFCON after a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal gave South Africa a 1-0 win in Cairo in a Round of 16 clash.
The 1996 champions will now meet three-times champions Nigeria on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.
