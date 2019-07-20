SOS: 5-yr old girl with hole in the heart seeks N5 million for surgery

It was pains and anguish for the parents of young Anuoluwapo Moses, when they noticed that their vibrant and promising daughter had a health challenge with hole in the heart.

Little Anuoluwapo, born to Mr and Mrs Joshua Oluwole Moses from Kogi State, residing in Illasamaja area of Lagos had a vibrant growth from birth until about 2 years later when she started showing dizziness and lack of appetite.

According to her father, Joshua Moses, a carpenter, “My daughter was born hale and hearty and had also exhibited vibrancy and enthusiasm while learning to crawl and walk. Anuoluwapo who is a bundle of joy to us started showing some strange symptoms later at her school age. Dizziness manifest at random and sometimes she will not talk. And sometimes at school, she would fall into coma while playing with her mates and the teachers will call us to take her home to rest.

“In a confused state, after medical attention in private clinics to relieve her dizziness to no avail, my pastor advised us to go for laboratory (Eco-test). We did it at a hospital in Alaska, Surulere where she was discovered to have hole in the heart.

We took her to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, in Idi-Araba for medical attention and have spent over N500,000 on series of tests. The doctor handling the case came up with a medical bill totalling about N5 million for proper surgery to revive her.”

The father lamented that the family do not have such money and had exhausted their meager fund on treating her so far.

“Young Anuoluwapo is a brilliant and ever smiling girl who deserves a chance of life. I am appealing to concern citizens, organisations and general public for financial support to fund her medical bill. Kindly channel your support and donations to account name and number;

Account number: 0156717723 Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB)

Account name: Oluwole Moses.

Telephone: 08081141321

Vanguard