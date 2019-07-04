Somebody must have cursed me, says 50-yr-old man that raped 12-yr-old girl

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A 50-year-old man, Umaru Ruwa, arrested by Police operatives for defiling a 12-year-old girl, said somebody must have placed a curse on him that makes him do such a thing.

Ruwa, who allegedly carried out the act in Ibeto town, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, made the confession during a chat with newsmen in Minna, where he was paraded alongside two other accomplices.

The two other suspects, Habibu Aliyu, 20, and Abdulrahima Mohammed, 30, were trailed and apprehended by the Police operatives attached to Nasko Division, based on a tip-off.

Vanguard gathered that the victim was sent on an errand by her mother, when the suspects laid ambush for her, drugged and took turns on her.

Speaking, yesterday, during a parade at the Police headquarters in Minna, Ruwa disclosed that it was not his first time of raping teenagers, as he had been engaged in a similar act with more than six under-aged girls before his arrest.

His words: “This is not my first time of raping, as I have raped more than six under-aged girls. I just derive pleasure from the act.

“Honestly, I think somebody must have placed a curse on me to have been raping these teenagers, because I can’t imagine why at my age I should be having sex with under-aged girls.

“Definitely, something is wrong with my life.”

He added that the latest victim seduced them and that they dragged her to the uncompleted building and raped her, just as he called on the Police to forgive him.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, noted that the suspects were arrested by the Police attached to Nasko Division after a tip-off, adding that the suspects have confessed to the crime during their interrogation and that they would soon be arraigned in court.