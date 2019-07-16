 Solid Rock Hospital shines at Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards

By Juliet Umeh

An ultra-modern private hospital based in Lagos, Solid Rock Hospital, recently won PharmAccess Foundation Safecare Outstanding Facility of the Year at the 2019 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence awards for achieving and sustaining Safecare Level 4.

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards known to be the Oscars of Nigerian healthcare and largest gathering of health practitioners and stakeholders in Nigeria was held in Lagos. The award, currently in its sixth year celebrates personalities and organizations that have consistently distinguished themselves and contributed immensely to the growth of the health Sector in Nigeria.

The PharmAccess Safecare Outstanding Facility of the Year award clinched was open to health facilities that have achieved and sustained Safecare Level 4.

The award measured 13 service areas including: governance and management, human resource management, patients and family rights and access to care, management of information, risk management, primary healthcare services (inpatient), outpatient care surgery and anaesthesia services, laboratory services, diagnostic imaging services, medication management, facility management services and support services.

Speaking on the award, Medical Director of Solid Rock Hospital, Dr Ayo Sanu, who expressed over the victory, said they are constantly striving to improve quality health care provision for their patients.

“Our vision is to be the leading healthcare provider across Sub Saharan Africa and beyond that delivers top notch and comprehensive services with commitment, integrity and competence with the highest value for our clients and stakeholders.’

“Solid Rock Hospital will continue to remain committed to its value of competence and integrity while maintaining its position of leadership in offering first-class health services,” he said.

Sanu said Solid Rock Hospital was founded in 1992 as a family owned hospital, and has grown to a 25-bed facility with over 80 trained members of staff providing quality health care services ranging from Family medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Surgery, Internal Medicine and dental medicine.