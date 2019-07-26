Sola Sobowale, Mama G go head-to-head  in new Glo TV commercial

By Ayo Onikoyi

Telecom company, Globacom, reputed for producing ingenious television commercials over the years, has released another creative advert which features Nollywood greats, Sola Sobowale, a.k.a. “Toyin Tomato”, and Patience Ozokwor, alias “Mama Gee”.

In the commercial, called “Baby Babble”, the two actresses go head-to-head in a humorous manner to underscore Globacom’s superiority in the data market – unmatched speed, services quality, reach and efficiency of its 4G offering.

The duo had featured as traders in an earlier Glo TVC where they, along with their daughters, engaged in a struggle for customers to buy their wares. But one used the superiority of Glo data to win the soul of the customer.

In “Baby Babble”, however, they take their healthy rivalry to a supermarket, Quick Shop, where Mama G is heard calling Sola Sobowale “Wakabout”, while the latter replies, “follow follow”. As the two ladies wheel their trolleys towards the cash point, there’s a struggle on who will get there first. Mama G wins as Sola is blocked by a cleaner.

The drama ends with Mama G realising that she has been outwitted by Sola. As she grabs back her ipad, Sola laughs and dances mischievously, happy that she emerged triumphant in the “who can lull the baby” challenge.

Patience Ozokwo and Sola Sobowale have regularly been cast as alter egos in films, skits and television commercials where they tried to out-wit each other to entertain the audience with compelling stories enacted to resonate with the target audience.

Vanguard