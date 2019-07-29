SNAKE SAGA: I won’t succumb to blackmail, Akeredolu tells lawmakers

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday accused members of the state House of Assembly of blackmailing him and his government over the invasion of the chamber by snakes.

The leadership of the Assembly had alleged that they were chased away from plenary following the appearance of snakes and the collage of the termite infected ceiling of the Chambers.

The Assembly also announced the indefinite adjournment of plenary until government looks into the deplorable condition of the assembly.

But the governor, who stormed the Assembly by 8 pm, accused the lawmakers of embarrassing his administration.

Akeredolu said: “This is an attempt to ridicule and blackmail the government in the state and I think we won’t take it. That’s what I have come to confirm because I want to know the fact.

“The principal officers of the house had confirmed to me that neither a snake nor the roof fell on the Speaker during plenary.”

He said that a committee will be set up to probe the alleged snake saga in the state Assembly complex which allegedly chased lawmakers out of the chamber.

Reacting, the leadership of the Assembly recanted and blamed the media for misrepresenting them.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. David Oleyelogun said the media misrepresented the House on the snake in the Chamber.“Oloyelogun added that the snake saga was not responsible for the indefinite adjournment of their proceedings.

“The speaker, who denied the report that a snake or the roof fell on him, blamed past administration for the infrastructural decay in the Assembly complex.

Vanguard, however, gathered that in the last 10 years, N2 million were budgeted annually for fumigation of the complex and N57 million allocated monthly.“

