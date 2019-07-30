Slapping drama: Imo women divided over Ihedioha, Okorocha

Vanguard investigations yesterday revealed that the supporters of the governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, and that of Senator Rochas Okorocha, are gearing up for protests and counter-protests in the streets of Owerri metropolis. investigations yesterday revealed that the supporters of theof Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, and that of Senator Rochas Okorocha, are gearing up for protests and counter-protests in the streets of Owerri metropolis.

Vanguard reporter was told in Owerri that the protests will be centered on the allegations that Senator Okorocha’s daughter was allegedly slapped by a member of the Recovery Team of government properties set up by Ihedioha.

While Okorocha, through his Coalition of Igbo Women in Nigeria and Diaspora, AIWND, led by Nwankwo Nwakaego, has insisted that the protest will go on at the expiration of the 24 hours they issued to Ihedioha, to fish out the perpetrator of the alleged slap.

But Ihedioha is said to be planning a maximum response by way of counter-protests through the state woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Maria Mbakwe.

While Mbakwe has asked the governor not to be deterred from recovering of stolen government properties with the Okorochas adding that the Okorochas are now shedding crocodile tears.

But the Nwakaego’s has said that in Igboland it remains an aberration to beat-up a married woman and that the government should carry out its activities according to the law.

In their different stands, the PDP, woman leader Mbakwe said: “No sane women group or individual can protest against an administration which has restored confidence in the Leadership of the State.

“The governor should not be distracted from recovering all stolen properties from officials of the past administration led by Rochas Okorocha, their actions as a shedding of crocodile tears to avert probe.

“We wish to state here categorically that PDP women and indeed Imo women are in support of Emeka Ihedioha, we have no reason to protest against his administration.”

The Okorocha’s group of Nwakaego said: “We are demanding an open apology from Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, over the attack on Igbo woman by officials of his government, it is an aberration and an affront on entire Igbo women, which we will not take. The governor should borrow a leaf from other governors from the Southeast zone and respect our women.