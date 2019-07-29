Slapping drama: Group gives 24 hours to Ihedioha to fish out perpetrator

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A Coalition of Igbo women with the name Igbo Women in Nigeria and Diaspora ,AIWND, on Monday gave the governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, 24 hours to fish out a member of the Recovery of government properties team who was alleged to have slapped Senator Rochas Okorocha’s daughter, Uloma Nwosu, during one of their operations at a shopping mall, linked to Okorocha’s wife Nkechi.

The AIWND, women led by the National President, Mrs. Nwankwo Nwakaego, spoke in Owerri, where they also threatened that at the end of their ultimatum nothing was done that they would begin a legal proceeding on the matter.

For days now Ihedioha and Okorocha have engaged in accusations and counter accusations over the activities of Jasper Ndubuaku, led recovery committee one of which took place last weekend on the story of slapping of Okorocha’s daughter.

In what looks like a battle has continued with women now getting involved in the matter demanding to know the true situation of the slapping allegation.

Apart from threatening to go to court, they have also planned to protest in the streets of Owerri.

According to Nwakaego, “We are demanding an open apology from Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha over the attack on Igbo woman by officials of his government; it is an aberration and an affront on entire Igbo women, which we will not take. The governor should borrow a leaf from other governors from the Southeast zone and respect our women.

“We are also calling on the Inspector General of Police to wade into the matter and bring all indicted persons to book. The action is unprecedented and capable of causing breach of public peace.

“We are not standing against his decision to recover public properties but it should be done within the ambit of the law as no man is above the law of the land.

“Igbo women will protest naked on the streets to register our disdain for the actions of the recovery team, which instead of protecting Igbo women leaving in the state is busy molesting and debasing them.”

They also alleged that “The attack on the daughter of the former governor, is not an isolated case as one of our members, Ijeoma Igboamusi, was attacked by members of the Committee and detained in their office in the name of recovering government property. We can’t continue like this.”

