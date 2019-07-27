Sixteen contestants set to battle for Miss Earth 2019 grand prize of $10,000

By Benjamin Njoku

SIXTEEN contestants are due to battle for this year’s edition of Miss Earth grand prize of $10,000 among other goodies, according to the founder of the pageant, Ibinabo Fiberesima.

The ex-beauty queen and actress made this disclosure, while in a chat with Potpourri, shortly after the welcome party/press parley held at a Resort, at Eloko Beach, Lagos, ahead of Saturday, August 3 date for the grand finale.

Ibinabo said the 2nd and third prize winners will respectively smile home with yet to be disclosed cash prizes.

According to the ex-beauty queen, during the grand finale, the contestants who are embarking on different advocacy campaigns will be made to tell a story on the environment. Also, in the build up to the event, Ibinabo said the organizers working in collaboration with Coca Kola, visited some market places, such as Ajah market, Lawason market among others to clean and teach people how to separate their waste and actually make money from it.

Speaking further, the actress said the contestants were selected based on their advocacy campaigns in addition to being a perfect combination of beauty and brain.

“Miss Earth is an annual event designed to empower women who are role models and also to maintain environmental friendliness. It’s all about preserving mother earth, teaching young girls how to take care of the earth and teaching them how to preach to the people: taking their advocacy campaigns to their homes and schools,” Ibinabo said, adding that the theme this year is ‘flowers.’ It’s all about flowers.’

Meanwhile, during the welcome party, the contestants shared their advocacy campaigns with the guests, while showing off their amazing bums in hot bikinis.

At the end of the party, 18-year-old Gwen Ifeanyieze emerged the darling of the press.

Vanguard