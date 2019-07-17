Sijibomi; Man who transforms deserts into edifices of pearls and diamonds

By Victor Arjiromanus

His dexterity is next to none, and the intelligence of this young creator has produced more magic than Aladin’s lamp.

For him, now, is not just a change in direction, but, also a change in gear. Ruling the Real estate world with the power of kings, and transforming deserts into edifices of pearls and diamonds, like the ‘’Lorenzo Mansion’’. No doubt, Sijibomi Ogundele is a pure depiction of Legends, a champion at bringing fantasies into reality.

His name booms alarm, CEO of the most creative and innovative Real Estate constructions company in Nigeria, Sujimoto Constructions. His zeal for perfection and comfort living drove him into the business of properties, and with his experience mingled with imaginative prowess, has come to the rescue of many a Nigerian that seeks home comfort, well being and peace.

As a young dreamer

He grew up in the streets of Agege, but, despite his environment, he mastered the act of attracting the world to himself by dreaming beyond the ghetto. He once described how, at the tender age of nine, he would leave Agege to visit Ikoyi and master the lifestyle of the rich class, with the mindset of being among them, someday. That dream, today, he believes has come to reality ‘’I became a billionaire at a young age because I prepared for myself for it. It required hard work and a strong conviction that I was chosen and ordained by God. This is the basis of my confidence which motivates me to dream bigger than my environment’’ He said.

Changing the Architectural scene

Once explaining why and how he delved into his present lucrative business coming down home after years of living overseas, he said; ‘’I decided to move back to Nigeria in 2014, I had the vision to liberate the Nigerian luxury real-estate market and bring true value to customers who are not only tired of architectural mediocrity but also frustrated by value depreciation.

‘’ I came into the luxury real estate industry at a time when Nigerians were beginning to demand quality and value for their money. They have been at the mercy of mediocre developers who have refused to raise the bar in terms of quality, but, demanded ridiculous prices because they thought the customer didn’t know better’’

As if those words were prophetic, he began to live and fulfill them. Bringing out seeds that once existed only in his head, and planting them on soil that no one ever believed anything good will grow, watering those seeds with hard work, and consistent fertilization of positivism. Today, those seeds have grown to become unbelievable structures, such as the Giuliano, Medici, Lucrezia, Lorenzo buildings and a host of others.

Connecting Nigeria to the world

The unrelenting Business Tycoon believes his brand will be the connecting force between Nigeria and the world.

He said; ‘’Sujimoto like a bridge connecting Africa to the world will make a tremendous impact on Africa’s Luxury real estate in unimaginable ways. Why, one may ask? It is simple, I have never been the one to follow the herd or travel the familiar terrain. I always chart new paths, by exploring vistas of opportunities in uncharted terrains, beginning with the probing question, ‘Why Not’?

‘’ Sujimoto will impact the Luxury market in unimaginable ways, from Lagos to Angola we will not stop until we have one Sujimoto building on every major street across Africa! Call it being over ambitious or opportunistic, I simply call it Motomatics because 1+1=11; thus, sending a significant message that we have found gold in the new generation of Nigerian future leaders’’

Vanguard