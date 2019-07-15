Siasia opens up on mother’s kidnap

Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has confirmed the kidnap of his mother Mrs Ogere Siasia by Gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

In a correspondence with our correspondent on Monday, the former football star confirmed that the mother had been kidnapped.

This is the second time the ex-international’s mother would be kidnapped.

The victim was abducted at her Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 2 a.m.

Her whereabouts, is not yet known and the abductors had also not established contact with the family.

He who confirmed the kidnap to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), only replied “yes” to a terse message sent to him.

Vanguard