Breaking News
Translate

Shut down Northern borders to stem migration of herdsmen- militia into Nigeria – Dr. Ekiyor

On 12:17 pmIn Newsby

By Emma Amaize

ASABA – A one-time Commissioner in Delta State, Dr. Christopher Ekiyor, who narrowly escaped death, early last year, in the hands of suspected Fulani herdsmen on the East-West Road, has called on the Federal Government to close down  the Northern borders where herdsmen- militia and non-Nigerian terrorists migrate into the country with light arms and artillery vehicles unchecked.

RUGA
Herdsmen 

Dr. Ekiyor whose wife also escaped death by the whiskers, early this year, in an electronic mail statement to Vanguard, said: “In my opinion, the first line of action of the Federal Government should be to close  the Northern borders because that is where all these mad non-Nigerian terrorists, Buzus,  migrate from with all their light arms.”

“They come in with their artillery vehicles unchecked. After that, government should order the Nigerian Air-force to carry out aerial bombardments of illegal settlements of these trespassers

The RUGA debate and delay in forming cabinet: Matters arising(Opens in a new browser tab)

“Then, I advocate the federal government should do a  massive recruitment into Nigeria Police Force  and Army ,  train and  equip them to protect  lives and property  of citizens, which is the primary purpose of government  and  defend our territorial sovereignty.  Failure to do so is a confirmation of a failed country,” he said.

Ekiyor, who seemed greatly pained by the escapades of killer-herdsmen, said: “Here is my thought on the nation this morning. It is very sad to note that government at all levels have chosen to sit in their glass house and ignore the protection of lives and properties’ aspect of their oath of office.”

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.