Shun crimes, believe in yourselves, group tells youths in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—THE people of Kano State have been urged to shun all forms of crime, especially online and drug related and believe in themselves for the betterment of the society.

The call was made by Chairman, Initiative for Development Entrepreneurship and Advance Human Potentials, IDEAS, Mr Excel Osamwenyobo, during a motivational street dance called ‘Seke’ in Kano.

According to him, “Seke is saying that you should get motivated; get extremely excited because your future is bright. Go for excellence, go for professionalism in your occupation.

“You should not worry about your shortcomings, failures and disappointments. Focus on your strength and capitalise on it.”

Stating the purpose for the street dance, he said: “I want to create awareness to encourage and motivate the youths and adults alike to embrace entrepreneur ship. I am telling the populace that self-employment is a key to becoming a successful billionaire.

“I am asking the youths to say no to internet fraud notoriously called Yahoo Yahoo. Say no to drug abuse and kidnapping. They should embrace apprenticeship and learn handiwork.

