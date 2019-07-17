Breaking News
Translate

Shun crimes, believe in yourselves, group tells youths in Kano

On 10:28 amIn Newsby

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—THE people of Kano State have been urged to shun all forms of crime, especially online and drug related and believe in themselves for the betterment of the society.

Youths
File: Nigerian youths

The call was made by Chairman, Initiative for Development Entrepreneurship and Advance Human Potentials, IDEAS, Mr Excel Osamwenyobo, during a motivational street dance called ‘Seke’ in Kano.

According to him, “Seke is saying that you should get motivated; get extremely excited because your future is bright. Go for excellence, go for professionalism in  your occupation.

Mimiko’s associate charges police to unravel those behind attack on him(Opens in a new browser tab)

“You should not worry about your shortcomings, failures and disappointments. Focus on your strength and capitalise on it.”

Stating the purpose for the street dance, he said: “I want to create awareness to encourage and motivate the youths and adults alike to embrace entrepreneur ship. I am telling the populace that self-employment is a key to becoming a successful billionaire.

“I am asking the youths to say no to internet fraud notoriously called Yahoo Yahoo. Say no to drug abuse and kidnapping. They should embrace apprenticeship and learn handiwork.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.