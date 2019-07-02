Shittu suit: Court grants NYSC’s application inviting OAU

Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court in Ibadan has granted the prayer of the NYSC to bring in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as a joinder in asuit instituted by the immediate past Communication Minister, Mr Adebayo Shittu, against the corps.

Recall that Shittu had in December 2018 told the court that the NYSC was basically responsible for why he did not participate in the compulsory one year service after his graduation.

The former minister was a graduate of the then University of Ife, now OAU.

Shittu, through his counsel, Mr Muktar Aderogba, had informed the court that the NYSC did not issue him a call up letter which was mandatory for any higher institution graduate.

The defence counsel, Mr O.B. Omuru, had tendered an application seeking to have OAU as a joinder since it was the institution where Shittu graduated from.

At the resumption of hearing on Tuesday, Ajoku who cited many sections of the law to support her ruling, granted the prayer of NYSC to have OAU as a joinder in the matter.

“Anybody or party who is interested in a case can be a joinder as long as the contribution of the joinder will add value to the matter,” the judge said.

She adjourned the case till Oct.30 for continuation of hearing.

Other respondents in the matter include Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, NYSC Director-General and the Attorney-General of the Federation.