Shinkafi threatens court action to compel EFCC to probe Yari administration

By Onozure Dania

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Zamfara State,  Alhaji  Sani Shinkafi, has threatened court action to obtain an order of mandamus to compel the acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and the commission to commence an investigation into alleged wanton looting by the former administration of the state to tune of over N251 billion.

It will be recalled that Shinkafi had in a petition, accused the former administration headed   by Abdulaziz Yari of leaving the state in huge debts.

In the petition to the commission, Shinkafi accused the administration of Yari of  financial recklessness, wanton looting and stealing of Zamfara State funds, saying: “I, the undersigned, hereby forward additional petition for the investigation and prosecution of the former administration for misappropriation, diversion and embezzlement of funds belonging to the Zamfara State Government.

“I call on the commission as a matter of urgency to invite officials of the government involved in the financial recklessness, fraudulent practices in the looting of the funds belonging to the good people of Zamfara State.”

He accused the former government of unduly awarding rural electrification contracts to the tune of N25million to a company (name withheld).

He claimed the contract was awarded and funded jointly between state government and 14 local government councils without due process to the company in total violation of provision of the public procurement act 2007.

 

 

