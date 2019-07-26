Shiites Vs Police: “Investigate death of Channels TV reporter Owolabi, Abuja DC Umar”

The Academic Forum of The Islamic Movement In Nigeria has called for an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a Channels Television reporter, Precious Owolabi and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar.

Both Owolabi and Umar were victims of a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria that turned bloody. The protesters had taken to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to protest the continued detention of their leader, El-Zakzaky by the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mikail Yunus, the Forum condemned in strong terms assault on and killing of Nigerian Journalist by any group and the inability of the state apparatus to protect Journalists on their line of duty.

“We appeal to the Nigerian state to have a critical look at threat to National Security by the IMN group and follow the path of rule of law on their demands as quickly as possible . It is instructive to avoid another potential National Security threat that is capable of metamorphosing into terrorism activity”.

“The position of the branch is made clear in the above extract but we have categorically on several occasions distanced ourselves and activities from anything violence and bearing of arms.

“We have been oppressed for many years now and we have not turned violence and we shall not. We were not armed on any day of our peaceful protest and that’s why this oppressive government has found it very difficult to charge us with arm offences.

“Many sympathizers and Human Right activists have been teargassed and molested by the Policemen in the FCT over time and we still remained peaceful. Few out of many are Professor Chidi Odinkalu, Dr John Danfulani, Area Father (Charley Boy), Adeyenju Deji and others have been teargassed at the Unity Fountain on days they came out with us seeking for for release of our leader.

“Before proceeding, however, it will be in place to take us back to memory lane on the crackdown of innocent civilians that happened between December 12th to 14th, 2015 in Zaria.

“It is approaching four years today when the once-upon most peaceful town Zaria Headquarters of the Islamic movement in Nigeria was thrown into a regrettable and mourning history, consequence of which has continued to cause the deaths of several innocent Nigerians that belong to the Islamic movement.

“In 2016, a Federal High Court in Abuja under Justice Gabriel Kolawole ordered for his release and asked the Government to pay Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife the sum of 50Million Naira, and build a house for him in any of the states within the northern region. Yet, the Government violated the court order.

“Protest is our constitutional Right but the security operatives keeps on attacking us for protesting peacefully.