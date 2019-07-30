Shi’iteS’ protest: Why FG should release El-Zakzaky on bail — PFN

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—NATIONAL President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, yesterday, blamed recent violent protests of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, on the inability of the Federal Government to obey court orders that granted bail to its leader, Sheik El-Zakzaky.

Speaking with Vanguard, Omobude said: “It is the penchant of this government in disobeying court orders. The Supreme Court had declared that El- Zakzaky should be granted bail, we do not see any reason the Federal Government would continue to keep people in detention. As a matter of fact, the Shi’ites have legitimate right to protest but the violence is what we detest.

“We would have joined them in the protest if it was peaceful because we should speak for those in detention despite court orders that freed them, no matter their religion.”

On the Federal Government’s proscription of IMN, the PFN leader said: “I think the Federal Government should proscribe anyone that violates the law, destroys people’s property and kill innocent people. Government has the right to proscribe them but cannot go ahead and call them a terrorist group. I think that is not acceptable.”

Vanguard