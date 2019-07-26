Shiites bloody protest: Muslims scholars speak

BY NURUDEEN ABDULGANIY

Following the bloody protest by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky in their bid to occupy the National Assembly last Monday, notable Islamic scholars have been commenting on the sad development, while some could not conceal their anger, others said the development if not nipped in the bud, portends great evil that may surpass the Boko Haram phenomenon.

Islam only allows peaceful protest—Dr Fasasi Haroon, Director, Vineyard Medical Services

Allah says anyone who kills a soul without any legal justification is like killing the whole humanity, and anyone who saves a soul is like saving the whole human race.

Islam allows peaceful protest to ventilate our displeasure of a certain situation that hampers our right as individuals or groups. But to resort to destruction of lives and property is against the tenets of Islam and morality.

Those people killed have nothing to do with the incarceration of Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky and his wife.

Islam abhors hooliganism, unjustifiable killings—Imam Taofeek AbdulHameed, Leader, Muslim Concern Group

It is natural for the Shi’ite group to feel aggrieved about the condition of their leader, El-Zakyzaky. We must take cognizance of the fact that their leader had been in the news for years even during the military administrations in Nigeria. No one is averse to peaceful and coordinated protests. However, we must present it in a respectful manner for our demands to be accepted. Even Prophet Musa (AS), as highly placed as he was, Allah still admonished him to converse with Fir’aon in a gentle and respectful manner. Islam repudiates hooliganism, resorting to killing police officers, news reporter and other innocent citizens had never been the tactics of Islam. Islam abhors unjustifiable killing of souls.

No govt will tolorate these Shiites —Shaykh Sulayman Ahmad

I do not know any government in any country that would tolerate a situation whereby a group would barricade a major road and even deny its chief of Army staff of passage. General Buratai tried to counsel them but to no avail. This is a dangerous dimension; the group should tread with caution. The sympathy Muslims have for them is dwindling.

Although it is not surprising to me the way they shed blood of innocent citizens. They are traced to Iran. They celebrate Kalbala and part of the ceremony is shedding blood of one another. If they can do that to one another, how would they refrain or feel remorseful when they do that to others? People only look at the Government side of the story and not the distasteful action of the Shi’ites.

Govt should allow his family members to visit him — Imam Salaudeen Bukhari

Invasion of the National Assembly by the Shi’ite sect is acrimonious and uncalled for. The President must have gotten classified information about El-Zakyzaky and his wife that may cause security threat to the corporate existence of the country.

Although some have argued that the courts had pronounced the release of Shaykh Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, we should not lose sight of the recent pronouncement by courts in the case of IPOB leader, Kalu. He eventually jumped bail and is now causing problems for Nigeria outside the shores of the country. I advise the government to give Shaykh and his wife the best medical treatment and allow family members to visit them.

Shiites violent protest must be nipped in the bud—Imam Nasirudeen Fasasi

The current violent protests by the Shi’ite sect, if not timely nipped in the bud, portends evil that may rival, if not surpass the Boko Haram insurgency. They boast of their large number, even if that is contestable, the government should liaise with various Muslim organizations under the auspices of the Muslim Council for Islamic Affairs, under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’d Abubakar to find solution to this development that threatens the peaceful and harmonious co-existence of our nation.

