Shamies Unusual Foundation unveils projects, as the CEO marks birthday

By Chris Onuoha

The President and founder of an Abuja based non-governmental organization, Shamies Unusual Foundation; Sarah Abdul Ropshik whose birthday comes up on August 18 is set to unveil her pet project called “Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation Project.”

The amiable young vibrant philanthropist and humanitarianist has partnered with other NGOs, institutions, agencies and prominent philanthropists in the past to provide succor for the underprivileged especially women and disadvantaged children in the society.

Sara has also achieved this through scholarship programs, provision of food items, toiletries and relief materials especially to those in IDP camps in Nigeria.

She has remained unequivocally engaged in several initiatives on reintegrating ex-convicts and prisoners by ensuring that they get back their freedom, as well as rehabilitation through skills acquisition and, trading so as to make them financially independent.

According to Sara Rophik, her aims is to remain dedicated to reforms and intervention programs that will not only improve the conditions of prisoners in Nigeria, but also help ensure that prisoners and those awaiting trials live a better and standard lives.

Meanwhile, the birthday ceremony billed to hold at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja will be a beehive of invited friends, family members and colleagues in a glamorous occasion as she gracefully ages into another remarkable life of progress, impact and relevance. The occasion will also witness the unveiling of her pet project, Shamies Unusual Heart Foundation, an initiative of Shamies Unusual Foundation.

In her words of appreciation, she thanked and appreciated God Almighty for giving her another reason and opportunity to celebrate on a night of enchantment, to be filled with several performance by top celebrities in Nigeria. She equally called on other Nigerians to imbibe in the spirit of caring and giving to the less privileged in the society.

“Today, the challenges facing Nigeria society is enormous and the only way to strike a living balance between the rich and poor is to extend a helping hand to the less privileged,” says Sara Rophik.