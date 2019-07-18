Sexual abuse take centre stage as FEDSAS old students meet

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—It was a grand occasion as the Federal School of Arts and Science, FEDSAS, Aba, Old Students Association, 1988/89, marked their home coming 30 years after graduation, reliving memories of their time at the institution.

FEDSAS has been renamed National Institute for Nigerian Languages, NINLAN, Demonstration School, Aba, following the abolition of Advanced Level programme by the federal government.

Declaring the event open, a member of the 1988/89 class, Mrs Ekwutosi Okezie-Ogbulafor, said the association was formed on July 3, 2016 and boasts of members across the world.

Ogbulafor, who stated that the association was the initiative of its Leader, Mr. Vincent Akuta, a UK-based Media Consultant, explained that the group aims to harness the talents, skills and resources of members to give back to the society that had helped to shape them.

She said: “This is our third anniversary. We decided to organise seminars on child sexual abuse and mental health for the students.

“It is a sort of homecoming with some very nostalgic feelings for us, especially those coming back here after over 30 years. We are very passionate about this place and that explains the decision to mark our third anniversary here.

“Our creed is None Shall Walk Alone and we have demonstrated this in every manner by rallying round to show love and support to one another in good and bad times.

Principal of the school, Mr. Chukwudi Adibe, commended the 1988/89 class and urged them to assist in upgrading the school facilities.

Vanguard