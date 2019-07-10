Sex toy shop assault: Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Abbo in heated argument

At the Senate hearing of Senator Elisha Abbo over his sex toy shop assault of a lady, there was a heated argument between Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the Adamawa Senator.

While trying to emphasise on the extent of the damage on the Senate body and her emotion as a woman, Senator Tinubu, impressed the embarrassment the youngest Senator in the ninth Senate has brought to the entire National Assembly.

Senator Abbo, apparently, wasn’t pleased with the choice of words of the Senator, and he snapped back, saying he wouldn’t allow Senator Tinubu threaten her because they are colleagues regardless of the issue on ground.

It will be recalled that Senator Abbo has been charged to court and granted bail of N5m after pleading not guilty to the case, which he had earlier apologised.

Watch full video credited to Channels TV.

Vanguard