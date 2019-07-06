Breaking News
Sex: I love it small size – Cossy Ojiakor

On 9:54 amIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Commotion Cossy Ojiakor is an unusual babe who loves to do and say unusual things. Days ago when she posted a picture of herself riding a bike in a sensual  manner, no one would have guessed there was more than a bike ride in the detail until Saturday Quickie prodded her with a simple and harmless comment.
“Rough rider,” Saturday Quickie had commented but her reply that followed packed a punch that would have put a bull to sleep.

“ I like it small size” she had replied. “ Who does big manhood help? My own is too tight so big stuff is a huge punishment except I am exceptionally wet. As for me you will get dumped if your manhood is big. Maybe after having a baby it will open up and be able to accommodate a big manhood but for now it is a no,” she added.

