Breaking News
Translate

Serena fined $10,000 for Wimbledon court damage

On 1:19 pmIn News, Sportsby

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams of the US looks on during a press conference, after winning her WTA Masters tournament tennis match against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, at the Foro Italico in Rome, on May 13, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

Falcons earned my respect – Kojo(Opens in a new browser tab)

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

“The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain’s Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.