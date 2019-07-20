Sending Rohr on refresher course ‘ll be insult on Nigerians – Kojo

A former Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, Kojo Williams has frowned on the decision by the President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick to send Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to Germany on a refresher course.

Kojo who was evaluating the performance of the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt said it is fraudulent for the football house to send Gernot Rohr to Bayern Munich on a refresher course.

“Rohr is on contract with the NFF. He is supposed to be the one organising courses for Nigerian coaches across board. But if the President of the NFF is sending his world class coach on a refresher course, then there is trouble,” Kojo said.

He said the poor level of Nigerian football was a true reflection of the poor level of administration of football in the country. “We don’t have a credible league, the system is corrupt, the leadership is bereft of ideas. They must stop insulting Nigerians.

“In 1994 we were ranked 5th in the world, where are we today? We need to go back and ask ourselves where we went wrong. Right now we don’t have a league, the most corrupt system, coaches collect money from players, while the administrators don’t tell government the truth.

Since 1994 we have not been able to produce anything near that era’s Eagles. I believe by now, Nigeria should be measuring up to world standard; not the African standard. Nigeria should have a world standard team. If I should assess the Eagles and the standard exhibited at the AFCON then there is nothing to celebrate about. It was not just about the Eagles, the standard generally was poor.”

Vanguard