Send visitation panel to DELSU, Urhobo group advises Okowa

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- COALITION of Urhobo Youths in Delta State has asked the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to as a matter of urgency, send a visitation Panel to the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka.

Chair of the group, Mr. Stephen Ohwokirehuo, in a letter to the governor also called on him to give opportunity to other ethnic groups in the state to produce Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university.

The Coalition said: “It is the extant laws of the university that a visitation panel is sent to the university every five years. This is to ensure that nothing shady is swept under the carpet. Since the inception of the university in 1992, only one panel has been sent to the university.”

On leadership of the university, the Urhobo group said: “It is our wish that you give opportunity to other ethnic groups in the state to become vice chancellor of the university.”

“Since the Delta South and Delta Central senatorial districts have had their fair share of the seat, it will be right and fair to appoint somebody from the Delta North senatorial district with the credentials to head the university at the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof Victor Peretomode from Delta South, it added.”

