Senator Sani denies criticising Buhari over reappointment of Kyari

Ben Agande, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Uba Sani has denied reports that he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of his chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Senator Sani said such criticism was not “in his character”.

The statement signed by Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar Legislative assistant to the Senator read: “the attention of Distinguished Senator Uba Sani has been drawn to posts on Facebook and WhatsApp groups by one Shehu Dan Takara and his accomplices. In the said posts, Senator Sani was alleged to have blasted our dear President over his reappointment of AbbaKyari as Chief of Staff.

“This is mischief taken too far. Our investigation has revealed that the posts were fabricated and ascribed to the Distinguished Senator by an aide of a defeated senatorial candidate in the 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial elections. The aim is to bring the Distinguished Senator to public ridicule and odium and portray him as disloyal to the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The defeated senatorial candidate hopes that through this subterfuge he will warm himself back to the heart of Mr President and possibly make a return from the political wilderness.

Also read:

“We wish to state emphatically that the evil machination is dead on arrival. Distinguished Senator Uba Sani is a key loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari. He holds the President in the highest esteem and would never do anything to demean our iconic leader. We call on the security agencies to investigate this criminal act by Shehu Dan Takara and his accomplices. Instead of using the social media to receive and share information, the likes of Shehu Dan Takara, on the prompting of desperate politicians, are turning the online platforms into spaces for character assassination and dissemination of falsehoods.

“Distinguished Senator Uba Sani urges the general public to disregard the posts by Shehu Dan Takara and his cohorts. They are hatchet jobs. They are lies from the pit of hell” he said.