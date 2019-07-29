Breaking News
Senate resumes screening of last batch of ministerial nominees

The Senate has resumed the screening of the remaining ministerial nominees with the reappointed nominee from Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), appearing before it.

President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan
The exercise resumed on Monday at exactly 10.40 a.m.

It would be recalled that the screening started on July 24, and so far 31 nominees had been screened and currently awaiting confirmation by the senate.

Those scheduled for the screening on Monday included Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu State), Maryam Katagum (Bauchi State), Clement Agba (Edo) and Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State).

Others are Goddy Jeddy-Agba (Cross River), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sen. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), Dr Muhammadu Mahmoud (Kaduna State) and Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State).

According to the announcement made by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on July 5, when the Senate adjourned, the remaining three will be screened on Tuesday.

He listed them as Sabo Nanunu (Kano State), Saleh Mamman (Taraba) and Lai Mohammed (Kwara).

The Senate Leader, Sen. Yahaya Abubakar (APC-Kebbi State) moved for the exercise to commence, as enshrined in Section 147 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

Vanguard

