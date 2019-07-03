Senate Constitues Ad-hoc Media and Public Affairs Committee

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the constitution of its Standing Conmittees, the Senate Tuesday constituted an Ad-hoc Media and Public Affairs Committee.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan announced the appointment of Senator Adedayo Adedayo, APC, Ekiti South as Chairman.

Other members are Senators Aishetu Dahiru, APC, Adamawa Central; Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South; Ifeanyi Uba, YPP, Anambra South and Betty Apaifi, PDP, Rivers West.