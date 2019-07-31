Senate committee appointment, indication of Senator Orji’s leadership qualities – Abia Group

The Coalition for the Advancement of State Transformation (CAST) has hailed the appointment of Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji as Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation, describing it as a befitting confirmation of the Senator’s sterling leadership qualities.

The Coalition stated this in a press release signed by its Coordinator, Comrade Ebere Onyekachi and its Publicity Secretary, Miss Mabel Maduabuchi, shortly after the Senate made public its list of committee leaders on Tuesday. CAST further stated that “Senator T.A. Orji’s leadership qualities have never been in doubt since his days as a civil servant where he rose to the pinnacle of his career before becoming the Governor that laid the foundation for the peace, fairness, justice, equity, progress and prosperity of Abia State”.

“It was Senator T.A Orji who insisted on the implementation of Abia’s Charter of Equity which is the template left for us by our founding fathers for peaceful transition and equitable distribution of political power among the blocs of the state, a template which has given all Abians a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.

“Ochendo’s many legacies made it easy for Abians to return him to the Senate for the two occasions he contested and where he has successfully presented Bills that have direct effect on the State and her people, some of which include the upgrade of the Abia State Polytechnic to a federal institution.

“It is therefore not surprising that the Senate recognizes these qualities and appointed him Chairman of its Committee on Privatisation, a critical process in the nation’s economic growth and development. We trust and assure Nigerians that Senator T.A. Orji, based on his superlative antecedents, will discharge this responsibility on behalf of the Senate with all sense of dedication and purposefulness.

