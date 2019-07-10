Senate begins probe of Ijegun pipelines explosion

…Urges NNPC, PPMC to Improve Security Surveillance of its Security Architecture

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has begun probe into the recent Rivers State explosion to extend its scope to the last week pipeline explosion which occurred in Ijegun area of Lagos State.

Subsequently, the Senate Wednesday, mandated its Ad-hoc Committee probing the recent Rivers State explosion to add that of Ijegun to its assignment because of the similarity and occurrence at almost the same period of time.

The Senate has however directed Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC and Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC to review its security architecture for its pipeline as well as consider the engagement of local communities and vigilantes in the architecture to protect pipelines from vandalisation.

The senate also directed its committee on petroleum resources when constituted, to intensify efforts on the Petroleum Industry Bill to discourage vandalism of pipelines.

