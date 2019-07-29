Sen. Tinubu to Fashola: You didn’t give me employment slots for my constituency

By Anthony Ogbonna

Senator representing Lagos central, Remi Tinubu has, during the screening of ministerial nominees on Monday, told Babatunde Fashola, a ministerial nominee, that she did not get any employment slot from him during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

Sen. Tinubu said although Fashola is qualified to continue as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, the ministries he headed, however, did not favour her constituency in the last four years.

She however, urged Fashola to include it in his agenda this time that he would alot employment slots to her constituency.

According to her, “My only addition is that during your first tenure, I remember I didn’t get any chance to give employment letter to my constituency.

“So, when you get there this time, just remember Senators here that have people back home. My constituents are asking us for employment slots. So, I want you to put that in your agenda for next tenure.

“We all need slot for employment for our constituents,” she said.

Vanguard