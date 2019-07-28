Sen. Abbo sends condolence message to governor Fintiri over fathers’ death

The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, Sen Ishaku Abbo through his official Facebook Handle @Senator Ishaku Abbo – SIA, has sent a condolence message to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the death of his Father Alhaji Umaru Badami.

Senator Abbo in His message noted that: “No one and nothing can fill the void created by the loss of our dear Father Alhaji Umaru Badami” prayed that May fond memories of Baba Umaru bring the Governor comfort during this hard time of your life.

He Posted: “No one and nothing can fill the void created by the loss of our dear Father Alhaji Umaru Badami.

“May fond memories of your father bring you comfort during this hard time in your life.

“My heart and prayers go out to you and your family, Adamawa North, and entire the State at this moment.

“Please accept my condolences for your loss my Dear Brother Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.”

Vanguard