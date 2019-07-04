Selection of Big Brother housemates not free and fair – Monalisa Stephen

By Chioma Muoneke

The much anticipated 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija finally kicked off on Sunday night to a wild jubilation, expectations and entertainment galore, but not everyone is happy with how organizers of the show selected housemates who have been unveiled and ushered into the Big Brother house.

One aggrieved person who is ready to vent her spleen on the organizers if given the ample opportunity is plus size Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen. According to her, the selection process wasn’t free and fair because there is no fat person among the contesting housemates.

“You call a show ‘Big Brother Naija’ and none of the contestants is fat. It’s so sad that there is nothing in Nigeria that is free and fair. You must have connection here and there. There are many intelligent, smart and beautiful plus size men and women who are qualified to be on the show. Depriving them of such opportunity is not nice hence the word ‘rape’. I didn’t mean that literally. You don’t only rape people by pulling off their clothes. The change we want is now. I said what I said”, she blurted.