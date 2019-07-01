Seedorf gets a taste of high expectations surrounding Cameroon

If Clarence Seedorf was not already aware of the high expectations surrounding his Cameroon team before the Africa Cup of Nations, he certainly will be following their first two matches.

In a remarkable media conference following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Ghana, the coach was told that his defence was “appalling” and that Jean Armel Kana Biyik’s performance was “a mess” while another reporter asked why his team had not “come out with all guns blazing and tried to win three or four nil”.

“Wow!” replied the Dutchman to the question. “This is not basketball although I do like your optimism and faith in the group.

“Ghana are an experienced team with players in important teams in Europe,” he explained patiently. “It was a tactical game and I felt we had good control of the match and you need to have respect for a team that has quality.”

He also stood up for Kama Biyik, who set up a late chance for Ghana after giving away the ball and was relieved to see Kwabena Osuwu’s shot hit the crossbar.

“What have you eaten today?” asked Seedorf in reply to a reporter’s withering assessment of the player’s efforts. “Kana Biyik has played a proper match although he also needs to grow. He made a mistake, that was obvious for everyone — nobody is perfect.

“But our defence has been solid and he also made an incredible recovery at the end (of the match) — maybe you don’t remember that but I do. I give a very positive note to our defence.”