Security breach at Lagos Airport : FAAN suspends security personnel

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Friday suspended the airport security personnels who were on duty when an intruded attempted entering an Azman airline that was to take off from the Lagos airport to Port Harcourt.

The intruder, a man , was later arrested and taken to custody

Confirming the suspension , Mrs Herrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said :”Following the unfortunate airside incursion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos today, July 19, 2019, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended indefinitely the Aviation Security unit heads who were on duty when the incident occurred, pending completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement”.

“The affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Adedamola Abiodun, Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo Adebowale Ayodele”.

“In the interim, a General Manager of the Authority, Dr. Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, has been detailed to take charge of security at the airport. Other affected officers have also been replaced”.

“”The current arrangement is aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity”.

” FAAN views this breach as a serious security concern and has commenced investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of this incident to forestall future occurrence” she said.

Vanguard